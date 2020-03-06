Welcome to our list of six things to do in Abu Dhabi this week…

Here’s our cherry-picked selection of the best cultural, food, and fun stuff in the capital this week.

Sunday March 15

1. Tuck into unlimited sushi at Aquarium

Sushi fans, you’ll love this. Head on over to award-wining Aquarium in Yas Marina for its ‘all you can eat sushi’ offer. For just Dhs115, you’ll be served sushi, hot appetisers and miso soup. There’s also a noodle and salad station, and ladies get free-flow drinks, too. After dinner, take a wander around Yas Marina to soak up the evening air and Yas Marina views.

Aquarium, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, Sun, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs115, Tel: (050) 6969357. aquariumyasmarina.com

Monday March 16

2. Have an unlimited, pocket-friendly breakfast at Foundry

At award-winning eatery Foundry, tuck into pancakes, French toast, freshly cooked dishes from the egg station, or a full English breakfast with all the trimmings. Paired with unlimited teas, coffees and juices, this breakfast feast is yours for just Dhs55. And the best part? This wallet-friendly offer is available every day of the week, catering to early birds from 6am.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Abu Dhabi, weekdays 6am to 10.30am, weekends 6am to 11am, Dhs55. Tel: (02)8184888. tsogosun.com

Tuesday March 17

3. Have a cup of tea (or two) at Dusit Thani

Dusit Thani is celebrating International Women’s Day throughout March with an afternoon tea where you can celebrate with the most inspiring women in your life. Available at Orchid Lounge from 2pm to 6pm, Sunday to Thursday, the afternoon tea promises a delicious mix of traditional delicacies with a touch of Thai flavours. It will cost you just Dhs98 per person for food and hot beverages.

Orchid Lounge, Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street. Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thur during March, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs98 per person. Tel: (02) 698 8888. dusitthani.com

4. Attend a restorative yoga workshop

Ladies, this workshop will bring your body and mind into a natural sense of balance and encourage healing from within. During the 90-minute class, Laura, your instructor, will be there to guide you through the restorative experience through yoga, pranayama and meditation. The class will focus on poses that will ease the body, heart and mind. For the ticket price of Dhs160, you’ll also get a delicious smoothie of your choice. Don’t forget to bring your own mat.

Restorative Yin Yoga Workshop, Inner Seed, Corniche Beach, Abu Dhabi, Tue March 17, 7.15pm to 8.45pm. Tel: (050) 352 8640. innerseeduae.com

Wednesday March 18

5. Catch an art exhibition at Warehouse421

Artist Hashel Al Lamki has a solo exhibition going on at Warehouse421 titled The Cup and The Saucer. In the exhibition, the artist seeks to discuss the relationship that occurs when the cup parts from its saucer, transforming a single entity into two separate individuals.

The Cup and The Saucer, Warehouse421, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 8pm Tue to Sun, closed Mon. Tel: (02) 676 8803. warehouse421.ae

6. Dive into oysters at Sayad

Until the end of March, Sayad at Emirates Palace is offering up an unlimited feast of freshly shucked oysters, with prices starting at just Dhs395. Chef Johannes will be leading his team in preparing a selection of hot and cold oyster creations, and the restaurant’s master pâtissier will serve you a special 24-karat gold ice cream dessert to end your evening.

Sayad, Emirates Palace, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, until end of March, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 bubbles. Tel: (02) 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com

Images: provided