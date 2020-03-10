You’ve seen blind dating, now try blind dining…

Netflix’s smash-hit show Love is Blind has officially come to an end, after capturing the suspense of millions that tuned in to watch it. The premise follows 30 single Americans who find love without seeing each other face-to-face.

Now it seems Dubai restaurants are hoping to achieve the same success with the launch of a new experience, Dining is Blind. Hilton Dubai The Walk and Hilton Jumeirah Beach are both taking part, however participants won’t know what or where they’ll be eating until they arrive.

If you’re looking for a fun, alternative date night then this could be the one for you. For Dhs500 per couple, you’ll be able to enjoy a romantic dinner, including main course and dessert plus two glasses of bubbles at one of the hotel’s signature restaurants.

To give you an idea of where you could be dining, the list includes fun Tiki bar Trader Vic’s JBR; fine dining Italian eatery BiCE Ristorante or sky-high rooftop bar Pure Sky Lounge. You’ll have to put your trust in the hands of each restaurant, and experience an exciting surprise when the meal arrives.

If you think you’re brave enough to take on the experiment, be sure to book at least 24 hours in advance. The experience is running daily between Tuesday March 10 and Tuesday March 31. You can make your booking by calling 04 318 2319, or email Restaurant.JBR@hilton.com.

Hilton The Walk and Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, daily until March 31, Dhs500 per couple. Tel: (04) 318 2319. hilton.com

Images: Provided/Instagram