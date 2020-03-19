Let’s go to the beach each, let’s go getaway…

Abu Dhabi’s Department Municipalities & Transport has announced that after thorough preventative sterilisation and disinfection, beaches will begin to reopen today, March 19.

يسر #دائرة_البلديات_والنقل الاعلان عن اتخاذ كافة الاجراءات الاحترازية بتعقيم وتنظيف الحدائق والشواطىء والأماكن العامة لضمان صحة وسلامة المجتمع وذلك تمهيدًا لاعادة إفتتاح الشواطىء مجددًا اليوم

سلامتكم تهمنا#ابوظبي #لا_تشلون_هم pic.twitter.com/zc0lANm1Op — Abu Dhabi DMT (@AbuDhabiDMT) March 19, 2020

If you are, each, heading to the beach — the same advice for social distancing and hygiene apply. Maintain distances of at least one metre, clean hands with sanitizer every 30 minutes, and wear sunscreen. Which is less to do with COVID-19 and more to do with protecting yourself from the potentially harmful effects of UV light.

