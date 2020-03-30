Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Qasr Al Hosn and more will stay shut a while longer…

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced an extension to the closure of Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites, until further notice.

It’s a move “to ensure the health and safety of visitors” and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Sites affected by the restriction include Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Qasr Al Hosn, Cultural Foundation, Bait Al Oud and Berklee Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has decided to extend the temporary closure of all cultural sites until further notice, in line with the precautionary measures being taken to ensure the health and safety of visitors. pic.twitter.com/xUu2MeYf3H — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) March 27, 2020

The initial closure was until March 31, but the DCT confirmed on Friday, that it would be invoking an extension of the temporary shut down.

There is currently, no definitive end date for the safety measures — but we do now know that the national disinfection campaign has been extended until April 5.

Extension of The National Disinfection Programme until April 5 across the #UAE . #StayHome pic.twitter.com/E2BrgIOVL2 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 28, 2020

There are strict penalties for anybody breaking the restrictions of movement in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including fines of up to Dhs50,000.

For those capital dwellers that do need to leave the house during the curfew, you will have to apply for permission Abu Dhabi Police.

For those with no immediate need to leave the house, the message remains: #STAYSAFE

Images: Unsplash