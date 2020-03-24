If you’ve had to press pause on the celebrations, don’t dismay…

We’re all deep in social distancing at the moment, so for those of us who celebrate a birthday at this time of year, it’s looking like a party for one until further notice.

If you’ve had to cancel your plans for a birthday party with friends and family due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Miss Tess wants you to know she hasn’t forgotten you.

Once things are back to normal, Miss Tess is inviting anyone who’s birthday falls while we’re all stuck at home to come in for a special birthday meal, which includes a free main course, drink and dessert.

Not only that, but you’ll also be serenaded with a sweet birthday tune from the Miss Tess performers.

The high-energy Asian street food eatery, located in the Taj Hotel in Business Bay, will extend the offer for one month once its doors have reopened. All you need to do is flash your Emirates ID card and mention that it’s a birthday celebration when you make the booking.

Just like all restaurants in Dubai, Miss Tess has had to temporarily close its doors as the city battles the Covid-19 outbreak, but we’re already hanging out for Miss Tess’ Asian street food favourites, with a side order of breakdancing.

Menu standouts include the grilled lamb chops slathered in char sui sauce and the mixed platter, loaded with fishcakes, tempura prawns, spring rolls and deep-fried tofu.

It’s the spark of hope we all need right now, and a reminder that things will return to normal. Remember, the sooner we all comply with requests to stay home, the sooner we’ll be allowed back out again.

Keep an eye on Miss Tess’ Instagram account for news on when this lively, fun-loving eatery will be open again.

Miss Tess, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, regular opening hours are daily 6pm to late. Tel: (04) 438 3121. misstessdubai.com