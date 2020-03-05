Whether it’s a Friday feast or a Saturday session, book one of these brand new Dubai brunches…

Don’t get us wrong, we love the long-standing ever-popular Dubai brunches that continue to deliver every single week. But sometimes it’s nice to try something new, be the first to tell everyone ‘I just tried this great new brunch’ and become the friend that has the inside scoop. Well we’re here to help you be that friend…

Here are six new brunches on the block to try in Dubai

Friday

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR

Stalwart Dubai bar Lock, Stock & Barrel in JBR have shaken things up with their usual Friday brunch and are launching a brand new one on Friday, March 6. Jovially titled ‘Absolutely Barreled’, the new brunch offering will launch on Friday, March 6. The party will kick off from 12pm to 4pm, with unlimited drinks and simple party-favourites such as spring rolls, popcorn shrimp, deep fried brie, flat breads, sliders and loaded potato tots. Cheesecake and mountains of sweets satisfy the sweet tooth and drinks include house drinks include wine, spirits, beer and some seriously colourful cocktails. When the brunch finishes, the two-for-one happy hour will keep you dancing well into the evening.

Absolutely Barreled, Lock Stock & Barrel JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, every Friday from March 6, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs200 soft package, Dhs250 house package. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

Il Faro

The lovely lighthouse restaurant off The Palm has launched a new Friday brunch named La Festa Italiana. Providing a laid back, yet living setting, the only distraction from catching up with your mates would probably be the stunning 360-degree views of the Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai skyline. For your meal, you’ll be served an assortment of antipasti, pizza, pasta and main course all brought to your table plus house drinks for just Dhs265. Save space for the delectable dessert as Il Faro’s traditional – and very tasty – Tiramisu is on the menu.

Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs265 house, Dhs395 sparkling, Dhs585 bubbles. Tel: (04) 5683137, ilfaro.ae

Netsu

Mandarin Oriental’s Netsu has just introduced a Kabuki-themed brunch which runs exclusively on Fridays from 12.30pm to 4pm. ‘Kabuki’ is a traditional Japanese drama with a mix of high-stylized songs, mimes and dance using exaggerated gestures and body movements to express emotions, so expect a very colorful affair at this brunch, with a cool vibe and dishes with irresistible Japanese flavours. The DJ’s live music will add a vibrant twist to your dining experience while you tuck into delicious cuisine creations, created by acclaimed chef Ross Shonhan. Tiger prawns, lobster ceviche, grilled baby chicken and unique warayaki-style options are all on the menu. Refreshing craft cocktails can be paired with your meal to help wash it all down.

Netsu, Madarin Oriental, Dubai, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs500 house. Tel: (04) 777 2222, madarinoriental.com

Friday and Saturday

Pai Thai

Dubai’s most authentic and idyllic Thai restaurant, Pai Thai has just reopened at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah, along with launching a brand-new brunch concept called The Rite of Siam. Every Friday and Saturday, diners are in for a true authentic experience that will transport them to Southeast Asia. Take your time with this brunch and indulge in the best of Pai Thai’s family sharing-style signature dishes such as Sate Ga (grilled marinated chicken sate with turmeric peanut sauce), Gaeng Khiew Wan Phak (green chicken curry with Thai eggplant and Thai basil), and Kao Niew Ma Muang (sweet sticky rice with ripe mango and coconut syrup), which will be prepared table-side. Your dining experience will be paired with ambiance that is centered around the scents, sounds, colours and materials found in Thai culture, complete with Thai umbrellas, candles, incense, jasmine aromas and Thai dancers.

Rite of Siam, Pai Thai, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri and Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs245 soft, Dhs395 house. Tel: (800) 666353, jumeirah.com

Saturday

WHITE Beach

The iconic beach club at Atlantis the Palm has launched a new Saturday brunch that promises funky beats, modern Mediterranean cuisine and picture perfect sunsets. With prices starting from Dhs249 per person, DJs will spin funky tribal beats as dancers and musicians set the scene. Live grills and barbecue stations will ensure you’re never hungry. A range of brunch packages are available but if you pick the house package, you’ll also gain access to not only the Mai Tai station, gin trolley and more, but the pool and beach too. The brunch is strictly for those over 21 years and over.

WHITE Beach, Atlantis the Palm, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs299 house drinks for ladies, Dhs349 house drinks for men, Tel: (04) 426 2626, atlantis.com

Matto

Matto, which means crazy in Italian, second branch at the Rixos The Palm on Palm Jumeirah, have introduced a new Saturday brunch you have to try. Called La Festa at Matto in Paradise, this brunch will see dishes being prepared from live food stations dishing out wood-fired pizzas, pastas, bruschetta, paella, antipasti and much more. Pick from classic cocktails or house drinks as you sip and stroll around the restaurant listening to tunes by a bilingual singer, a DJ, and aerialists performing to Italian opera music. For dessert, authentic Italian desserts await such as tiramisu, panacotta and much more. It comes with beach and pool access, so don’t forget to pack your swimsuit.

Matto, Rixos the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat 12pm to 5pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs250 house (ladies) and Dhs350 house (gents), Dhs790 bubbles, Dhs100 chidren over 10, Tel: (05) 367 9940 facebook.com/mattodubai