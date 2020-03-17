The nature-focused attractions have closed as a precautionary measure…

Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Butterfly Garden and The Green Planet have announced their temporary closure in light of measures taken to stop the spread of Covid-19. The Dubai attractions will remain closed until March 31, when many of the city’s entertainment destinations are scheduled to reopen.

All three attractions are loved for their focus on nature. Dubai Miracle Garden has been awarded Guinness World Records for its supersize floral installations and Dubai Butterfly Garden has over 15,000 butterflies spanning 50 different varieties.

Engineer Abdel Naser Rahhal, Vice Chairman of Cityland Group, the developer of Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden, commented: ”Within the framework of the precautionary and preventive measures against the new coronavirus emerging in Dubai, and in our attention to the health and safety of visitors and employees, Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden announce their temporary closure until the end of March 2020, starting March 16, 2020. We wish everyone health and wellness.”

The Green Planet is home to a huge tropical bio-dome, 3,000 tropical plants and animals, and a recently opened rainforest-themed cafe. There’s also 1,000 piranhas, a bat cave, slow loris and sloth, all of which visitors will be able to explore again once the attraction reopens.

As of Sunday March 15, cinemas, gyms and spring camps, massage parlours and spas, amusement centres and theme parks have all been suspended. Global Village will now remain closed until next season and all public parks, community swimming pools and entertainment facilities will also be closed until further notice.

On Monday March 16, DTCM ordered the closure of bars, pubs and lounges (including bars within restaurants) until March 31. Dubai Tourism also requested that people avoid parties and wedding celebrations within their homes.

