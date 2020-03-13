Only those with horse connections, racing officials, accredited media and sponsors will be allowed in…

The Dubai World Cup – the world’s richest horse race – will go ahead on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Meydan Racecourse, but due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic, paid spectators won’t be permitted trackside.

Statements were released late on Thursday, March 12 regarding the change in proceedings.

A post sent out by Meydan Racing stated, “Due to the ongoing global health implications of the COVID-19/coronavirus and precautionary measures being implemented by the UAE government, Dubai Racing Club will host the Dubai World Cup meeting on March 28 without paid hospitality spectators at Meydan Racecourse.”

The post went on to state that supporting events which lead up the main event on March 28 will also be cancelled. This includes the Post-Position Draw (Wednesday, March 25), Breakfast with the Stars (Thursday, March 26) and Welcome Reception (Thursday, March 26).

While the race will go ahead, the post stated that “Only horse connections, racing officials, accredited media and sponsors will be permitted entry. All races will be contested and regulated in a standard fashion and results will be recorded officially.”

Ending the announcement, the statement thanked everyone for their understanding and stated that the situation was being monitored on a daily basis.

Other events due to take place in the UAE have also been cancelled or postponed. Coca-Cola Arena which was set to have K-Pop Super Concert and Russ have been postponed, Dubai International Boat Show has been pushed back to November 2020, and Dubai Lynx is rescheduled for September, 2020. Events in Abu Dhabi including Ultra Abu Dhabi have also been cancelled.

To stay informed with verified facts about the coronavirus situation in the UAE and beyond, go to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s (DOH) new COVID-19 website.

