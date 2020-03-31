If you need to park while shopping for essentials, you’ll no longer have to pay…

Good news for drivers, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that parking in the city will be free for the next two weeks. Starting today, Tuesday March 31 until Monday April 13, all public and multi-storey parking will be complimentary.

This means that if you need to pop out to stock up on essential items such as groceries and medicine, you won’t need to pay to park your car. Remember that leaving your home during the day time for unnecessary reasons could land you with a hefty fine.

It’s also worth remembering that a fine of Dhs1,000 will be applied to anyone who travels with more than three people in their car.

In line with the preventive measures followed during this period, #RTA announces that public parking in #Dubai will be free of charge, starting tomorrow, Tuesday 31 March 2020 for a period of two weeks. #StayHome #WeAreCommitted pic.twitter.com/8ne6TtPnL0 — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 30, 2020

RTA also announced the closure of three metro stations on the green line while they carry out disinfection work on Al Ras. Al Ras, Palm Deira and Baniyas Square will all be closed for the next two weeks, from today.

Dubai Media Office shared additional details on the closure of the Al Ras area. In a Tweet, it said: “All bus routes to Al Ras area will be diverted to Al Musalla, Al Khaleej and Omar Bin Al Khattab streets, and all taxi movement to the area will be restricted”.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced the closure of the area so that it could undergo a deep sanitisation process.

Image: Unsplash