From today, Abu Dhabi motorists will be able to use Mawaqif parking bays for free…

The Department of Municipalities and Transport has announced that drivers will be able to use the city’s Mawaqif parking services for free, for a period of three weeks.

But remember, trips outside the house should be restricted to urgent travel.

Even during the day venturing out is limited to buying basic food and essentials; travelling to and from the hospital; or commutes for those who work in one of the approved sectors (energy, telecommunications, health, security, and police sectors, among others).

If you are out and about though, from Monday March 30, for a period of three weeks (subject to review/extension) you’ll be able to park in Mawaqif parking zones for free.

.@AbuDhabiDMT announces the suspension of Mawaqif parking fees for a period of three weeks starting from tomorrow Monday and subject to revision and extension pic.twitter.com/CCuNIGrRjD — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 29, 2020

Parking charges are usually Dhs2 per hour for standard bays or Dhs3 for the premium zones.

This move joins other initiatives enacted by Abu Dhabi authorities and private companies to help reduce the financial pressure being felt by individuals, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces drafted a collection of economic stimulus initiatives under Ghadan 21.

These include electricity and water subsidies, exemptions, waivers and fee reductions to help support businesses and reduce the cost of living.

Some of the capital’s banks have also reduced fees and charges on their products. Road tolls have been suspended and traffic fine discounts extended, and there’s more good news on petrol prices at the pumps next month.