The new policy now provides peace of mind to travellers with existing bookings…

Earlier this week, we welcomed the news when Emirates Airline announced changes to its waiver policy.

Designed to reduce the concerns of travellers in light of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, outbreak, the new policy offered increased flexibility for flights booked between March 7 and March 31, 2020, by waving the fees that normally applied to flight changes.

For those of us who already had existing flights booked with Emirates, it was a case of ‘what about me?’.

Now, Emirates has revised its waiver policy to include all bookings until March 31, 2020, including all existing Emirates tickets, regardless of the destination or origination.

On its website, Emirates explains the reason for the change:

“With the current developing conditions around the globe, we understand that your travel plans might change. So we’re giving you the flexibility to reschedule your trip with no change fees.”

“Any booking made on or before 31 March 2020 now comes with the option to adjust your travel dates at zero charges.”

So, if your upcoming holiday is starting to look a little dicey, you can rest assured that you won’t be charged to reschedule your flights – although you may incur fees if there is a difference in fares and taxes.

For those who’ve planned well in advance, it’s worth bearing in mind that you can change your ticket to travel on any date within 11 months of the original purchase date, so you will need to amend your plans before that booking window closes.

To reschedule your flights without incurring change fees, you’ll need to contact the Emirates help centre directly.

This most recent announcement from Emirates follows the news from Etihad that, for tickets booked in the UAE on or before March 5 2020, passengers who “have been directed or advised by authorities not to travel from the UAE” can make one change or request cancellation on unused tickets — without fees.

Time to consider a staycation? Get free entry to Dubai’s biggest attractions when you stay at these hotels.