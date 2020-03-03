Get 50 per cent off selected dishes including prawn cakes served with sweet chilli sauce…

Have you had a craving for Thai food recently that you just need to satisfy? Well, there’s really no better time than in the next couple of weeks to do it. Popular JBR restaurant Mango Tree Thai Bistro is offering 50 per cent off food for a limited time.

The discount is available on selected dishes from the restaurant’s brand new menu and you can avail it up until Sunday, March 14. The reason? Mango Tree Thai Bistro is celebrating its first birthday and, naturally, why shouldn’t that benefit you?

You’ll find the relaxed restaurant at the Hilton Dubai The Walk Hotel, where it’s open from 1pm to 1am every day. The new dishes, with prices after discount starting from Dhs28, have drawn inspiration from four corners of Thailand and include mixed seafood, som tam (papaya salad) with shrimps or there’s even a DIY som tam experience.

Signature dishes include a main featuring crab meat with yellow curry powder, or, alternatively, the crab yellow curry powder flatbread (Dhs27.50) will make for a good sharing appetiser.

Inside the venue, you’ll find a simple, yet eclectic setting, with a fun wall mural depicting banana trees and brightly coloured lantern shades hanging down from the ceiling. There’s also a cosy terrace outside, if you feel like dining al fresco.

Mango Tree Thai Bistro, Hilton Dubai The Walk Hotel, JBR, Dubai, open daily 1pm to 1am, offer available until March 14. Tel: (04) 374 7555. @mangotreejbr

Images: Provided