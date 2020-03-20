Home-delivered is where the heart is…

There’s a pretty good chance we’ll be spending Mother’s Day (Saturday March 21 for UAE, Sunday March 22 for UK) indoors this year, but that doesn’t mean the celebrations have to stop. To show your mother just how much she means to you, create the ultimate day without leaving the front door.

Start with a delicious breakfast in bed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Acai & Co (@acaiandco) on Jan 29, 2020 at 2:58am PST

Start the day with good intentions and an early entry into the good books, via the medium of a gourmet superfood breakfast. Acai and Co knows how to seriously finesse a morning meal, and has a range of gorgeous, highly Instagrammable breakfast bowls and avo toast options. Some of the acai bowls are also available on a buy-one-get-one deal through Deliveroo at the moment, meaning Mum doesn’t have to share.

From Dhs37, deliveroo.ae

Amp up the pampering

Deluxe salon Blonde Luxury Beauty Lounge has a pair of pamper packages for mums to take advantage of this Mother’s Day. You can buy a pack of five treatments (including manicure, pedicure, organic hair treatment, blow-dry and a massage of the head and neck or feet) for just Dhs450. And although this deal is only available until the end of March, your purchase will be valid right up to December 30, 2020. You can also book a double home visit for Dhs1,000, allowing you to be treated right alongside mother dearest, with indulgent treatments and a selection of snacks and signature beverages.

Villa 16 Al Mireef St, Khalifa City A, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 4470991 @blondeluxurybeauty/

Give her a locally made gift

For a timeless reminder of your mum’s time in UAE, choose a locally made gift. Check out the handcrafted jewellery from Dubai designer Moors & Saints, offering beautiful bangles, earrings and rings that can be delivered across the UAE by the next day through Fedex. Or choose a cute pair of pyjamas from SleePJs. These super-soft PJs in pretty pastels and quirky prints are available in sizes XS to XL, and if you place your order ASAP, they’ll arrange next-day delivery for Mother’s Day.

Order: moorsandsaints.com or instagram.com/sleepjs

Serve afternoon treats from Sugarmoo

If you want to tell mum you love her through the international language of cake, Sugarmoo has a tonne of baked artistry to help you get the message across. Their Mother’s Day specials start at Dhs230. But their opus work, the Afternoon Tea Bundle (Dhs420, pictured) comes with a custom rossete cake, a set of four spring cake doughnuts and a MAMA truffle bouquet. Single orders can be delivered within four hours, but afternoon tea will need to be requested 24 hours in advance. Tick tock kiddos.

Tel: (800) 78427, sugarmoo.com