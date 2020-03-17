See how the UAE lights up for St Patrick’s Day…

The UAE has been celebrating St Patrick’s Day for the past 10 years and to mark the anniversary this year, 10 national landmarks across Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be illuminated in hues of green.

Some the architectural icons that have gone green include Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and even the desert.

If you can’t make it out to see them this year, we’ve put together a gallery of the stunning sights for you to enjoy.

From the magnificent Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai and the Abu Dhabi Edition hotel in the capital to the expansive dunes of the Arabian Desert, these iconic buildings will be dressed in green to signify the ever-strengthening relationship between the UAE and Ireland.

According to Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland Manager, Middle East & Asia, the UAE is “home to more than 10,000 Ireland nationals who are delighted to enjoy a ‘piece of home’ in the country that we all call home.”

The 10-year anniversary comes during a time when the world is facing the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland stated that Global Greening was a way to remind “people everywhere about our wonderful scenery, our rich heritage and culture and, above all, our welcoming and friendly people.”

He continued, saying “Global Greening is an expression of solidarity with our tourism industry partners and we are thinking about them across the world.”

The UAE will be joining hundreds of buildings and structures across the world including museums, statues, stadiums, and more to help commemorate Ireland’s National Day.

Happy St Patrick’s Day.

Images: provided