Self-isolation shouldn’t mean missing out on the celebrations…

Irish pub McGettigan’s has temporarily closed its doors in light of the suspension of all bars and pubs until the end of March. However, they’re not letting that stop them from bringing you the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations they’re known for.

Thanks to Deliveroo, you can enjoy a party for one at home when you place your McGettigan’s order through the delivery app. On Tuesday March 17, any order to McGettigan’s through Deliveroo will bring you not only a heart-warming meal but also a selection of St. Patrick’s Day decorations, and a link to their exclusive playlist.

Get ready to shake your shamrock from the comfort of your bedroom as you blast out the specially curated playlist. You can take comfort in the knowledge that others will be celebrating in their own homes, or you can share your experience on social media for the chance to win with McGettigan’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGettigan’s Irish Pubs (@mcgettiganspubs) on Mar 15, 2020 at 9:21pm PDT

Anyone who posts a photo or video of their St. Paddy’s Day party for one on Instagram, be sure to tag @mcgettiganspubs. You’ll have the chance to win a brunch at McGettigan’s JLT and overnight stay at Bonnington JLT for two people, once the pub reopens.

Heartwarming dishes available to order on Deliveroo include beef and Guinness pie with creamy mash, Irish spice bag (available on two-for-one) and McGettigan’s signature burger. The St. Paddy’s Day for one offer is only available on Tuesday March 17, so be sure to get ordering before its too late.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Available between 12pm and 10pm, Tuesday March 17. deliveroo.ae

Images: Provided/Unsplash