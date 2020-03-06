We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve taken a sunset shot with the iconic Burj Khalifa, an aerial shot in Sharjah or a click of old Dubai, we want to see it!

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. The legendary Dubai World Trade Centre

A post shared by Jude Niro (@jude_niro) on Mar 2, 2020 at 4:51am PST

2. Beautiful Sharjah (yes, it really is Sharjah)

A post shared by Malek Al Jindi (@malekjindi) on Feb 28, 2020 at 10:08am PST

3. This cool composition of the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

A post shared by MUST TRAVEL AROUND THE WORDL💪 (@travel.with.hecci) on Mar 4, 2020 at 6:20am PST

4. Just look at that Dubai sunset

A post shared by Dubai (@dubai.uae.dxb) on Mar 2, 2020 at 7:13am PST

5. Fujairah Fort (Fact: it dates back to the 16th century)

A post shared by Andrew Garick (@andrewgarick) on Mar 4, 2020 at 5:17am PST

6. Beautiful Old Dubai

A post shared by معاذ الخضر | Moaaz Al Khidir (@mzphotouae) on Dec 25, 2019 at 6:48am PST

Images: Instagram