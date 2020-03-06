We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve taken a sunset shot with the iconic Burj Khalifa, an aerial shot in Sharjah or a click of old Dubai, we want to see it!

Have a stunning image of UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. The legendary Dubai World Trade Centre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jude Niro (@jude_niro) on

2. Beautiful Sharjah (yes, it really is Sharjah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malek Al Jindi (@malekjindi) on

3. This cool composition of the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MUST TRAVEL AROUND THE WORDL💪 (@travel.with.hecci) on

4. Just look at that Dubai sunset

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai (@dubai.uae.dxb) on

5. Fujairah Fort (Fact: it dates back to the 16th century)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew Garick (@andrewgarick) on

You might also like

13 of the best outdoor activities in the UAE
Artists The Connor Brothers make history in the UAE this month
Watch: XDubai show off their cool moves on the QE2

6. Beautiful Old Dubai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by معاذ الخضر | Moaaz Al Khidir (@mzphotouae) on

Images: Instagram