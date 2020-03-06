Pics of the week: Your best photos of the UAE
We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…
The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve taken a sunset shot with the iconic Burj Khalifa, an aerial shot in Sharjah or a click of old Dubai, we want to see it!
Have a stunning image of UAE you want to share?
Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:
1. The legendary Dubai World Trade Centre
View this post on Instagram
2. Beautiful Sharjah (yes, it really is Sharjah)
View this post on Instagram
3. This cool composition of the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
View this post on Instagram
4. Just look at that Dubai sunset
View this post on Instagram
5. Fujairah Fort (Fact: it dates back to the 16th century)
View this post on Instagram
6. Beautiful Old Dubai
View this post on Instagram
Images: Instagram
