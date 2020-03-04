These stunts are performed by trained professionals, don’t try this at home… or on a ship… or anywhere…

The crew at XDubai have done it again, this time taking their shenanigans on board the historic ocean liner turned floating hotel, Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2).

The minute-long video titled The Chase was a collaboration between XDubai and the QE2 Theatre.

Catch the gravity-defying action below.

The Chase begins with footage of XDubai stuntman Damian Walters entering the QE2 only to be stopped by (well, they tried at least…) two security guards Lynn Jung and Kie Willis (also part of the XDubai team, and might we add parkour geniuses!).

Thus begins the chase, and with it a variety of gravity-defying tricks, including vaulting steps and cat leaping. The stunt also involved shots of the trio running along the deck of the QE2, and a zipline from the wheelhouse. Gulp.

Finally, however, Damian is cornered only to be handed tickets to a show at the QE2 Theatre. if only they had said so in the first, but where’s the fun in that right?

XDubai is showing us and the world just what they can achieve with their cool tricks. Just last month, on Friday February 14 they smashed a world record with Jetman – an XDubai stunt in collaboration with Exp2020, which brought the team one step closer to their goal of achieving a 100 per cent autonomous human flight.

We can’t wait to see what they come up with next!

Images: screenshots