His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has asked Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to cease all rental eviction cases for the next two months.

This request applies to evictions that are currently underway in the capital.

To support members of society and reduce their burdens during the current situation .. #MohamedbinZayed directs #AbuDhabi Judicial Department to suspend rent evictions for two monthshttps://t.co/o7ugXITpE0 — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) March 23, 2020

According to official state news agency WAM, the directive also covers: “executive procedures like imprisonment, blocking of bank accounts, seizure of vehicles, stocks and assets for a period of two months.”

That means nobody, with the exception of cases related to alimony and labour disputes, will be losing their home over unpaid rent during the next couple of months.

The special decree comes at a time when many businesses are struggling through the global economic downtown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s the latest instruction from a robust stimulus package authored by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Other announcements from Ghadan 21 that have been welcomed by the community include electricity and water subsidies for residents and the commercial sector, a suspension of the Abu Dhabi toll system until 2021, exemptions, waivers, reducing government invoice payment terms, and fee reductions to support businesses and reduce the cost of living.

There was also an announcement that as of March 22, Abu Dhbai Police would be extending their reduction in the cost of accrued traffic fines for a further three months.

Many of these measures put in place by government agencies across the UAE have been to protect the most economically or physically vulnerable in society.