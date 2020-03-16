Earlier today (March 16), the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office announced a further prolongment of the road toll suspension via a tweet.

The Abu Dhabi road toll system was initially intended for implementation at the beginning of this year, 2019. The model, which is similar to Dubai’s Salik, has a network of tollgates on busy roads — which when passed through, will (when switched on) elicit charges.

The road toll charges will now not come into force until next year, 2021. Which is excellent road tripin’ news and exactly the kind of wallet-friendly boost we need right now.

Exempting all vehicles from traffic tariff from road tolls to the end of 2020.

Charges of Dhs4 will be levied to pass through the toll gates during peak hours, (that’s between 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm Saturday to Thursday). For all other times (including off-peak hours), and on Fridays and public holidays — it will be free to pass through the toll gates.

There will be a maximum daily toll charge of Dhs16 per vehicle.