Abu Dhabi road toll now postponed until 2021
For whom the road tolls: No Abu Dhabi road-use charges until next year…
The Abu Dhabi road toll system was initially intended for implementation at the beginning of this year, 2019. The model, which is similar to Dubai’s Salik, has a network of tollgates on busy roads — which when passed through, will (when switched on) elicit charges.
The government decided to delay charges with a three-month grace period from January 2019, allowing all Abu Dhabi road-users (not just those vehicles registered in the emirate) the opportunity to sign up.
Earlier today (March 16), the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office announced a further prolongment of the road toll suspension via a tweet.
The road toll charges will now not come into force until next year, 2021. Which is excellent road tripin’ news and exactly the kind of wallet-friendly boost we need right now.
You might also like
If any Dubai dwellers need an excuse to hop in the car and make the quick trip up to the capital, check out some of the super tempting staycays the emirate has on offer now.
Exempting all vehicles from traffic tariff from road tolls to the end of 2020.
— Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) March 16, 2020
When the toll system is up and running, there are four tollgates to be aware of on bridges leading to Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa, Al Maqtaa and Mussafah. A map of the precise locations can be found on the registration website itself.
Charges of Dhs4 will be levied to pass through the toll gates during peak hours, (that’s between 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm Saturday to Thursday). For all other times (including off-peak hours), and on Fridays and public holidays — it will be free to pass through the toll gates.
There will be a maximum daily toll charge of Dhs16 per vehicle.
But remember, this isn’t forever, after the toll suspension motorists that don’t comply with the rules, will face fines of up to Dhs10,000.
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT