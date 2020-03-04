Sheikh Mohammed needs your help in improving government services…

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai has rolled out a new mystery shopper app called ‘UAEMysteryShopper’ to allow the public to be part of improving government services.

The Ruler of Dubai took to his official Twitter account to make the announcement.

أطلقنا اليوم في الحكومة الاتحادية تطبيق “المتسوق السري ” … بهدف إتاحة الفرصة لتقييم كافة الخدمات الحكومية المقدمة للجمهور وذلك بثماني لغات .. وكذلك تقييم مقدمي الخدمة ومراكز تقديم الخدمة وارسال اي ملاحظات للمسؤول حول جودة خدماتنا الحكومية .. https://t.co/rDYuaK7cCa pic.twitter.com/pgkHuQr38Q — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 2, 2020

The tweet reads ‘Today in the Federal Government, we launched the “Secret Shopper” application with the aim of providing an opportunity to evaluate all government services provided to the public in eight languages. [The app will] evaluate service providers, service delivery centers and send notes to the official about the quality of our government services”

According to the description “UAE Mystery Shopper is a government application and its aim is to listen to the voice of customers in order to enhance government services provided in UAE service centers”.

The ‘UAEMysteryShopper’ app is available on the Apple Store and on Google Play and is free to download. You can download it here.

Here’s how it will work

Once downloaded, choose from a selection of eight languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, French, Spanish, Chinese, Russian or Hindi.

You will then be shown a list of service providers with two options to pick from: thumbs up if you’re a satisfied customer and thumbs down if you were dissatisfied with the service provided.

You can then pick why you were either satisfied or dissatisfied from options that include location, parking spaces, reception, waiting time, process, payment method, employee attitude and others.

The final step is where you can type in your further comments, and if you remember the name of the specific employee as well, here’s where you can mention it. Once done, click submit and the information will be sent to customer service centre for evaluation.

But we’re pretty sure Sheikh Mohammed will soon have access to this information too. Remember, back in September 2019, he announced the best and worst performing government centres on his Twitter account. He mentioned that services, ministers and managers will be evaluated annually, and reports will be revealed with all transparency. He stated ‘We have the courage to evaluate ourselves and our teams because the cost of hiding mistakes is much higher.’

Images: Dubai Media Office