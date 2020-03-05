Celebrate World Laksa Day with all-you-can-eat bowls of the spicy soup…

When it comes to noodle soup, laksa is the undisputed queen. Loaded with coconut milk, chilli, lemongrass and galangal, the Singapore-Malaysian specialty strikes the perfect balance between salty, spicy, tangy and creamy.

Clearly we’re not the only ones who are besotted with this aromatic South-East Asian broth, with the announcement of World Laksa Day on March 6.

To celebrate World Laksa Day, The Noodle House is offering bottomless bowls of its flavour-packed curry laksa for just Dhs69.

Available from Friday March 6 to Tuesday March 31, this limited deal is up for grabs at all of The Noodle House’s industrial-cool branches, including The Walk at JBR, Nakheel Mall, Marble Walk in DIFC, and Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

Tuck in a napkin and slurp your way through as many bowls of umami-rich laksa as you can, loaded with coconut curry soup, noodles, roasted chicken, prawns and fish balls.

If the slow burn of bottomless curry laksa becomes all too much, reach for The Noodle House’s laksa mocktail, made of lemongrass, galangal, coconut milk, lime and pineapple juice.

The laksa love-in doesn’t end there, with a special starter of chicken fillets marinated in laksa spices and grilled on sugarcane skewers, and a cooling dessert of vegan coconut sorbet studded with fresh coconut, so you can create a three-course meal of laksa-inspired bites.

Best pull out your stretchy pants and the antacids for this spicy ride.

The Noodle House, Bahar 4, The Walk, JBR, daily midday to midnight. Unit F-018 Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thurs to Fri 10am to midnight. Marble Walk, Gate Building, DIFC, daily, 11am to 1am. Souk Madinat Jumeirah, daily 11.30am to 11.30pm. Tel: 800 666353. thenoodlehouse.com