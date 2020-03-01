Did you spot any?

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

From Lionel Richie’s dinner in Jumeirah to Djokovic’s victory, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…

Novak Djokovic

 

Novak Djokovic took the victory at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships this weekend. The final, which took place on Saturday February 29, saw the Serbian player take on Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. This makes his fifth win at the tournament.

Lionel Richie

 

Musical legend Lionel Richie is in Dubai for his performance at Dubai Jazz Festival. Before the big concert on Thursday February 27, he enjoyed a meal at Italian restaurant Scalini. Our sources tell us he tucked into a healthy grilled sea bass.

One Republic

 

American pop-rockers One Republic are also in Dubai for the Jazz Festival. The group didn’t manage to pack in too many fun activities as lead singer Ryan Tedder was feeling unwell. He shared a video from his balcony at Jumeirah Al Qasr where he was receiving medical attention.

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack

 

Reality star Olivia Attwood and her footballer fiancé Bradley Dack are back in the UAE enjoying a holiday. The country holds a special place in their heart as its where they got engaged. The pair are staying at Jumeirah Al Naseem and have also been to Abu Dhabi to enjoy breakfast with the giraffes at Emirates Park Zoo.

Odell Beckham Junior

 

American footballer Odell Beckham Jr, also known as OBJ, is in Dubai staying at One&Only Royal Mirage.

Megan Barton Hanson

Reality star Megan Barton Hanson is in Dubai for a vacation with Inside Lifestyle. It looks like she’s staying at FIVE Palm Jumeirah.