Did you spot any?

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

From Lionel Richie’s dinner in Jumeirah to Djokovic’s victory, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…

Novak Djokovic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DDF Tennis Championships (@ddftennis) on Feb 28, 2020 at 10:50am PST

Novak Djokovic took the victory at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships this weekend. The final, which took place on Saturday February 29, saw the Serbian player take on Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. This makes his fifth win at the tournament.

Lionel Richie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionel Richie (@lionelrichie) on Feb 27, 2020 at 6:11am PST

Musical legend Lionel Richie is in Dubai for his performance at Dubai Jazz Festival. Before the big concert on Thursday February 27, he enjoyed a meal at Italian restaurant Scalini. Our sources tell us he tucked into a healthy grilled sea bass.

One Republic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiJazzFest (@dubaijazzfest) on Feb 28, 2020 at 1:31pm PST

American pop-rockers One Republic are also in Dubai for the Jazz Festival. The group didn’t manage to pack in too many fun activities as lead singer Ryan Tedder was feeling unwell. He shared a video from his balcony at Jumeirah Al Qasr where he was receiving medical attention.

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD (@oliviajade_attwood) on Feb 26, 2020 at 12:09pm PST

Reality star Olivia Attwood and her footballer fiancé Bradley Dack are back in the UAE enjoying a holiday. The country holds a special place in their heart as its where they got engaged. The pair are staying at Jumeirah Al Naseem and have also been to Abu Dhabi to enjoy breakfast with the giraffes at Emirates Park Zoo.

Odell Beckham Junior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NORMANDO MACALINAO (@normandothemagician) on Feb 27, 2020 at 12:51am PST

American footballer Odell Beckham Jr, also known as OBJ, is in Dubai staying at One&Only Royal Mirage.

Megan Barton Hanson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐨𝐧-𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@meganbartonhanson_) on Feb 27, 2020 at 6:48am PST

Reality star Megan Barton Hanson is in Dubai for a vacation with Inside Lifestyle. It looks like she’s staying at FIVE Palm Jumeirah.