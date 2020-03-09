Hype DXB brings together urban fashion brands and unique food trucks until March 14…

Boxpark is the city’s urban hangout spot, made from a series of industrial storage containers, offering homegrown fashion brands, quirky coffee shops and even a cinema. Every day until Saturday March 14, there’s a cool fashion, food and entertainment festival, Hype DXB, happening at Boxpark.

At Hype DXB you’ll find a variety of fun activations, from walls waiting to be graffitied to live performers and regular DJ sets. Aiming to attract creatives of all ages, the family-friendly festival offers plenty to see and do from browsing the latest streetwear trends, to sampling bites from the unique food truck concepts.

More than 30 designers are showcasing their urban collections at Hype DXB, including clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories, home décor and jewellery. For Dubai’s keen fashionistas there’s also panel talks, blogger appearances, styling sessions, interviews and more to get involved with.

For the foodies, The Hub is offering a Dubai Food Festival experience from Boxpark which includes 10 different food trucks. From speciality coffee, to a classic burger and milkshake, or a gourmet ice lolly, there’s something for everyone.

Urbanist is responsible for organising many of the edgy fashion trends available at the festival, from contemporary brands, to modern and traditional home furnishings. You’ll also find local artists creating masterpieces onsite with live drawing, painting and sketching sessions.

Amjad Malki, co-founder of Urbanist, said: “HYPE DXB represents the trendiest lifestyle event in 2020, where hip street fashion meets art meets food in a friendly and laid-back California-style setting. Everyone has something to see, do, buy or eat.”

Hype DXB, Boxpark, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, daily until March 14, 4pm to 11pm. @boxparkdubai

Image: Provided