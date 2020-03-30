Make your own face mask, body scrub and soothing eye treatment…

Bring the day spa experience into your home with these easy DIY treatments from Galina Antoniuk, the spa director at Anantara The Palm Dubai Spa.

Hydrating face mask

Whip up a quick mask with natural yoghurt and grated cucumber and apply to your face and neck. Leave it on for 20 minutes, then wash it off. Use this mask at least three times a week for the best results.

Smoothing body scrub

Don’t throw away your coffee grounds after making a pot. Mix the ground coffee will a dollop of honey and use it as a scrub for your body. This natural exfoliant removes dead skin cells for a smoother surface, while the caffeine helps to lift up your skin.

Soothing eye treatment

To reduce puffiness, bags and fine lines around the eyes, freeze ice cubes with a pinch of parsley or green tea, then apply to the delicate skin around the eyes.

Hair colour saver

It might be a while until we can make it to the salon again, so Galina suggests this colour-saving home remedy: Rinse your hair with a bucket of warm water mixed with two tablespoons of vinegar. This will help maintain your salon colour, while stripping away impurities to boost shine.

Immunity-booster

Start your day by squeezing half a lemon into a glass of warm water. This citrus infusion helps to boost the immune system and is rich in vitamin C.

Break up with your makeup

Now that we’re not fronting up to the office each day, give your skin a break from the full face of makeup. Instead, focus on keeping your skin hydrated by moisturising and drinking plenty of water.