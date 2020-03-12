Book a city-meets-beach break for the ultimate Dubai weekend…

Hanging out for a Dubai staycation, but not sure whether you want big-city thrills or beachside chills? Now you don’t have to choose between the two.

Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lake Towers has just announced a Dubai staycation that ticks all your boxes.

When you book the Family Package for just Dhs499, you’ll get a one-night stay in a contemporary suite at Movenpick Jumeriah Lakes Towers, with room for up to two adults and two children. Plus, you’ll have free access to Riva Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah.

Spend your days slipping between Riva’s temperature-controlled pools and the pristine stretch of private beach, soaking up the sun and playing tourist in your own town.

While you’re there, you’ll have Dhs100 to spend on food and drinks at Riva, and you’ll save 25 per cent on watersports.

Back at the hotel, you’ll also enjoy daily breakfast, plus 25 per cent off food and drinks, and buy-one-get-one-free on the themed dinners at Nosh.

Want to extend your beach and city break, plus throw in a desert adventure? Movenpick Jumeriah Lakes Towers’ two-night staycation packs in even more value.

For Dhs749, you’ll get a two-night stay for two adults and one child, daily breakfasts at Nosh, access to Riva Beach Club, early check-in and late check-out, plus two tickets for a desert safari, or entry for two to Dubai Parks & Resorts.

If you need additional tickets for the desert safari, the hotel reception can sort you out for just Dhs79 a pop. An extra ticket to Dubai Parks & Resorts’ attractions, including Legoland, Motiongate and Bollywood Parks, will cost just Dhs99.

Sun, sand, sea, city: sorted.

These discounted staycation offers are available at Movenpick Jumeriah Lakes Towers from now until April 30.

Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT. One-night Family Package, Dhs499 for four people; Two-night Staycation, Dhs749 for three people, available until April 30. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com/jumeirah-lakes-towers

Images: supplied