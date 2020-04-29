Tests were conducted across the seven drive-through test centres in the Emirate…

Malls around the capital have been closed since March 25, 2020 — as a safety precaution to stem the potential spread of the coronavirus.

But last week the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), issued a circular stating that malls would soon be allowed to reopen, following adherence to a strict set of safety measures.

Ahead of the reopening, and under instruction of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, (NCEMA), a total of 20,000 Covid-19 tests were carried on out on mall and store employees.

Mohammed Hawas Al Sadid, CEO of Ambulatory Healthcare Services at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) said: “as the Emirate of Abu Dhabi now prepares for its shopping malls to reopen, the safety and wellbeing of their employees and the community of Abu Dhabi remains our top priority.”

Over the weekend, workers visited seven of SEHA’s drive-through testing centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, located in Abu Dhabi city, Al Wathba, Al Bahia, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

In addition to testing, employees were given instruction on how to ensure customers practise proper social distancing, on the importance of regular sanitisation, use of masks and gloves and how to conduct temperature checks on themselves and visitors to the malls.

We also learned that some Abu Dhabi hotels, restaurants and lounges were scheduled to begin reopening soon, with similar important safeguards.

This measured, careful resumption of service comes with the news reported by WAM, the Emirates News Agency, that the UAE has recorded over a million since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s reasons such as this that have lead to the UAE being ranked in the top 10 responders to the pandemic.

Images: Unsplash