Mother-of-two Elli Kasbi shares her tips on getting through this tricky time…

For all those parents in the UAE who are juggling home schooling, childcare and work: we see you.

As a working mum of two, Elli Kasbi knows a thing or two about keeping little minds active while staying inside. Elli is the founder of Elli Junior, an online toy and baby accessories store based in Dubai.

Elli says it’s more important than ever that children feel safe and secure. “During these testing times, the focus should be to make sure that the kids feel extra safe and loved, helping to calm any anxieties they may have,” says Elli. She keeps her stress levels in check by keeping herself and her children busy.

Here Elli shares five ways to keep children entertained at home in Dubai…

Get involved in family games. We love Monopoly Junior (when we have time for a long game) and UNO (for quick family interactions), which you can order from MumzWorld.ae. Keep them active. There are lots of free activity ideas at Kidzapp, a free app created by a dad based in Dubai. The app has huge amounts of creative, thought-provoking and entertaining activities for kids to enjoy at home – check out their ‘fun at home’ section. Purchase some educational toys. We have lots of educational toys at Elli Junior – the one we use the most at home is the magnet plate; it’s fun and educational for children aged one to three. Get out the recipe book and bake. We google ‘easy baking recipes’ and try to get creative in the kitchen almost every day. Stay fit. We try to stay active with Family Zumba and fitness sessions. There are lots of options on Youtube, plus Les Mills Middle East offers an online program called Born To Move, targeted at small children.

Elli also reminds us to look on the bright side. She says, “If it wasn’t for coronavirus, we wouldn’t have had the opportunity spend so much quality time with the people that mean the most for us – there is always a silver lining.”

Images: Supplied/Unsplash