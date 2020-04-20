Lessons will last no longer than 30 minutes…

With Ramadan 2020 expected to fall on April 24, working and schooling hours have been reduced across the country.

On April 19, The UAE’s Ministry of Education announced that e-learning hours for students will be reduced to 30 minutes, throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

In addition, the total number of classes have been reduced per week. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the current social distancing learning will be extended until the end of the current academic year, at least.

وزارة التربية والتعليم، تعتمد خطة دراسية، مخففة، تماشيا مع شهر رمضان المبارك، ومراعاةً لوضع الطلبة وأولياء أمورهم، إذ بموجبها تم تقليل مدة الحصة الدراسية إلى 30 دقيقة وتخفيض أعداد الحصص الدراسية أسبوعيا . pic.twitter.com/RsLqE94Qx7 — وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) April 19, 2020

It’s a late start for students in kindergarten until grade 4, who’s first e-learning session will kick off at 1.45pm, with the third and last class finishing at 3.30pm.

The late start is to ensure that children have support from parents in their e-learning and there’s a total of 15 classes per week.

For older students in grade 5 to 12, classes will commence at 11am and end between 1.30pm and 2.05pm. There is set to be between 17 to 22 classes per week.

It was announced on April 19 that working hours for the public sector had been reduced, with work days starting at 9am and finishing at 2pm during the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan takes place on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, throughout which, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar.

It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

