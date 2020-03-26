No sign-up, no fees, just dive straight into a world of well-told tales…

“And what is the use of a book,” thought Alice, “Without pictures or conversation?”

Teachers, we don’t know how you do it. It’s tough work keeping kids entertained, learning and stimulated all day, but Audible has just made it a little easier with the release of a spoken-word game-changer.

They’ve set up a free-to-stream service offering access to hundreds of children’s audiobooks, in six different languages.

Access stories for a wide range of age groups, on your PC, laptop, phone or tablet device, for as long as the schools stay closed. Just hop onto stories.audible.com and start the journey into sound, for absolutely free.

The littlest listeners can tune into stories such as Winnie-the-Pooh, Timeless Tales of Beatrix Potter and Kipling’s Just So Stories, as well as more up-to-date titles — Rastamouse (narrated by Reggie Yates) gets a big What’s On thumbs up.

And if parents are feeling emotionally strong enough, there are singalong titles that include The Wheels on the Bus and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. And if you choose not to, that’s ok, nobody will blame you.

There are books for elementary age, tweens and teens, as well as a collection of literary classics for all ages.

Our pick of the litter(ature) would be: The Mystwick School of Musicraft by Jessica Khoury; Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry; Hollow City by Ransom Riggs; Ties That Bind, Ties That Break by Lensey Namioka; Brave New World by Aldous Huxley; Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte; Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll (ready by Rachel McAdams) and The Reluctant Dragon by Kenneth Grahame.

We were particularly impressed that the experience is so hassle-free – you can literally start streaming in a few clicks after you’re on the stories.audible.com site, without so much as an ‘enter email address’. That’s a rare thing in the digital world.

