Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall as you’ve never seen it before…

Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall opened in November 2019, but if you didn’t quite make it to the grand opening, or have just forgotten what it looks like, a new video has been released with two drones racing through it.

Pro-drone pilots, Ryan Copeland and Vladimir Ivanov, were given exclusive access to the expansive mall for the one-off video, which shows off everything that the fairly-new outlet has to offer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watch as the super-speedy drones dip, dive and zoom as they race through the mall. They shoot up above escalators, swerve around fountains and give you a great view of all the shops.

Nakheel Mall is an all-round entertainment destination. It offers lots to do for the whole family, all under one roof, rom shopping, to dining, leisure and entertainment.

Of the drone stunt, Copeland said, “For a drone pilot, this was a great venue and a great opportunity to do something that would not normally be allowed. When we were told we would have exclusive access, we jumped at the chance”.

Adding to this, Rebecca Rees, senior media relations and communications manager at Nakheel said, “we wanted to turn the challenge of the mall closure into an opportunity to highlight the talent and creativity of these drone pilots.”

Due to the present stay-at-home restrictions, whilst the city undergoes a 24-hour sterilisation programme, only Nakheel Mall’s ‘essentials’ stores – Waitrose and pharmacies are currently open to the public.

Restaurants in the mall are still open for delivery. They include The Noodle House, Din Tai Fung and many more.

Images: Provided