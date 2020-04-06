Lockdown dining that’s fit for a king…

To help make #STAYHOME life a little easier, the restaurants of super-luxe Abu Dhabi hotel Emirates Palace have assembled to create a culinary supergroup.

The hotel’s new 24-hour food delivery menu features such headliners as murgh makhani, nasi goreng, shish taouk, mixed mezzeh, prime rib-eye, spaghetti alfredo, muhammara and the Emirates Palace grand cru chocolate cake with 23 karat gold.

You’ll be able to find the full line-up on the digital menu, available for download on the mandarinoriental.com website.

Because it’s open all hours, you can tap them up for fine-dining feeds at any time.

Want ‘lunch, but make it extra?’ — done. Do the most important meal of the day right by chartering a fancy breakfast spread or splash out on a five-star date night dinner for you and your isolation mate.

Wherever you are in Abu Dhabi, they’ll deliver to you free of charge, but be aware there is a minimum order amount of Dhs300.

To get a taste of these regal meals on wheels, you can call the delivery centre on (02) 6907999.

Last month we put together a list of some of the other fine-dining options you can get delivered direct to your door in the capital.

We strongly advise speaking to the restaurant before selecting your order, just to check you have the most up-to-date ordering information, as rules and restrictions governing food and movement across the UAE are likely to change.

If you prefer saving while you’re grazing, we’ve also rounded up some of the best deals and special offers on deliveries in Abu Dhabi at the moment.

Emirates Palace, West Corniche Road, open for delivery daily 24 hours. Tel: (02) 6907999