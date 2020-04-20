Stream if you wanna go faster…

We’ve already had an exhilarating trip around some of the UAE’s best virtual rollercoasters that you can ride from the relative safety of your own sofa.

Two of those attractions came from Yas Island’s homage to Italian motoring excellence, Ferrari World.

Both Formula Rossa and Flying Aces feature genuine cheek-flapping, record-breaking thrills, and we can’t wait till we can ride them again in person.

Until then, Ferarri World has launched a coaster challenge for us all to take part in at home.

All you need to do is film yourself taking a simulated spin on Flying Aces, the 120kph monster with the world’s highest rollercoaster loop.

#StayHome, Stay Entertained. Head to our YouTube page to access our #FlyingAces video and create your own version. Upload it and tag @ferrariworldad, for a chance to be featured on our page! Roll with the good times, always. #FerrariWorldAD https://t.co/QQufAmNJcn pic.twitter.com/8nwvesYEOd — Ferrari World Abu Dhabi (@FerrariWorldAD) April 17, 2020

Once you’ve completed the virtual ride, you need to upload the video of you watching their video (Inception), and tag the @ferrariworldad brand, for a chance to be featured on the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi channel.

Although the gates to the park are currently shut, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has still been making its voice heard in recent weeks.

The park was recently lit blue, along with other iconic Yas Island landmarks, as a show of support for the Covid-19 frontline defence heroes.

Images: Twitter