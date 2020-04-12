Crafting offers a peace of mind you can’t buy…

Now that we’re spending so much time indoors, people are looking for ways to stay busy. While some have taken to binge watching films on Netflix, others have turned to cooking (check out our cooking classes with Nick and Scott), and others are exercising three times a day ready to show off post-quarantine.

But, here’s something else to add to your iso to-do list: arts and crafts.

Crafting, very much like cooking, helps reduce your stress levels and can give you that feeling of accomplishment, therefore making it a perfect way to spend your evenings at home.

And here to help are local creatives who’ve joined forces to post DIY projects and tutorials.

The best part? You don’t need to be an expert, nor have a closet filled with fancy materials, as the masterclasses call for basic supplies most people are likely to have on hand, such as magazine clippings and salt.

Check out this creation by @Glitches & Stitches that uses just a photo, paper and a needle and thread.

According to Natalya Konforti from Glitches and Stitches, “One of the reasons I’m such an advocate for creativity is for its mindfulness virtues. Crafting is like my therapy, it strikes just the right balance between repetitive task and deep thought to help clear my mind and calm anxiety. I hope these projects will inspire others to discover their creative side and offer a welcome distraction.”

Other creative coaches part of this project are Le Joli Souk, Remade DXB, Vay’s Kingdom, Skills 3, Kids of Arabia, Luna Mora Fun Felt, The Craft Depot,Hello Makers and Moonberry Studios

You can head to their individual Instagram pages or you can search for the #creativequarantinedubai on Instagram to see what the creatives are getting up to.

Happy crafting!

Images: provided