Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed sends Ramadan greetings and a message of solidarity to residents in the UAE…

Over the past couple of days, you may have noticed a text message pop up from MBZ.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who goes by the initials MBZ, has sent Ramadan greetings to citizens and residents across the UAE, sharing a message of hope and gratitude.

He also urges everyone to continue to practice social distancing as the fight against Covid-19 continues.

The message reads:

“Dear fellow citizens and residents,

Please allow me to share heartfelt greetings from my brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, President of the UAE, as we celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan.

I remain grateful for your patience, resilience and kindness in these unprecedented times. Together we can ensure the safety of our cherished families, friends and communities by continuing to practice the necessary precautionary measures. As one, I know we will overcome this pandemic together.

May God bless you and your families. Ramadan Kareem.

Mohamed bin Zayed”

While restrictions have been eased over the past few days, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s message is a timely reminder that we are still in the midst of the pandemic.

This week in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we are beginning to see restrictions from the 24-hour National Sterilisation Programme ease. Shopping malls, restaurants and salons are now permitted to reopen, and people allowed outside to exercise for up to two hours each day.

If you are visiting family during Ramadan, the latest guidelines ask that you limit group gatherings to no more than five people. Special care should be taken when visiting the elderly or those with chronic health conditions.

Images: Getty/Unsplash