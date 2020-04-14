The nail kit will help you remove that pesky gel nail polish…

As we are currently in the midst of a lockdown and all our favourite salons in the UAE are closed, our beauty and grooming routines have definitely taken a hit. Our hair is getting longer, roots are growing out, and our nails are definitely not up to, ahem, scratch.

Well, stalwart UAE beauty salon Tips and Toes has something to help you get by. They’re offering a free DIY nail kit. The kit includes a disposable nail file and cuticle pusher, liquid and nail foils to remove the remnants of your last gel manicure – how long ago was it now?

The free ‘We Care’ kit will be delivered right to your door and is available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, while stocks last. To get your hands on the free nail kit, all you need to do is register using via the Tips and Toes website and use the voucher code ‘WeCare’ when ordering.

If you’d like a little extra care for your nails, there are other options available to purchase. These include the Essential Kit, priced at Dhs110, which includes the disposable nail kit, liquid and nail foils, plus solar oil and a keratin nail treatment.

Do your nails need a little extra TLC? Try the Tough Nails kit, priced at Dhs245, which includes everything in the Essential Kit, along with a Tips and Toes ‘Tough Chick’ clear nail polish to strengthen weak nails.

For the complete at home DIY nail pamper, check out The Master kit with all of the essentials in the Tough Nails kit, plus a cucumber heel therapy lotion to finish off your home pedicure with a flourish and an all-over body lotion to keep your skin hydrated.

When you purchase one of the Tips and Toes DIY nail packages, one of their customer care team will get in touch to guide you through your gel nail polish removal.

Tips and Toes, delivery available within seven days of ordering, between 10am and 5pm.

Images: Provided