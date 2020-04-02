Plank with your pup this afternoon…

If you have a pet dog at home, chances are you’re both suffering from a dose of cabin fever right about now. Daily walks have been reduced to the bare minimum, and there’s no chance for pooch to play outside with their four-legged friends.

For a feel-good end to the week, the Animal Agency has teamed up with Phoenix Rising and Dogwalk to host a live-streamed Puppy Pilates class today.

From 4pm to 5pm, you’ll be able to practise Pilates with your best mate in the comfort of your living room. Simply visit Dogwalk’s Instagram page to take part in the session.

Pilates instructor Kirsty MacPherson-Wright will lead the class, promising a fun and dynamic workout for you and your dog. It’s just the kind of stretch and strengthening session we could all do with after another week indoors.

Even if you don’t have a dog, you can still tune in for the online class, which is guaranteed to give you an endorphin boost from the full-body exercises.

And while we’re all hanging out for our next visit to the hairdresser or salon, your beloved pet doesn’t have to wait quite so long.

Dogwalk is now offering free pick-up and drop-off for all grooming services, so your pooch can get its regular trim or shampoo. You can even book your pup in for a full-body massage, because couldn’t we all do with some extra pampering right about now.

This free Puppy Pilates class is one of the latest ways Dubai’s fitness community is banding together to bring exercise into your home. For more virtual workout inspiration, check out these gyms and fitness centres offering free online classes. Or, try these yoga sessions in the comfort of your own home.

Images: Supplied/Unsplash