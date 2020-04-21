The technology aims to protect the front-line staff from coronavirus…

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has shared details on its single-patient negative pressure isolation EpiShuttles, which are used to transport severe Covid-19 patients to hospital.

The futuristic-looking shuttles can fit only one person at a time, and keeps them safe on their journey to hospital. However the main aim is to maximise the protection of front-line staff such as paramedics, and to save time on disinfecting the ambulances.

In the below video shared by Dubai Media Office, an EpiShuttle is being prepared for a patient. They are strapped in for safety, before the protective lid is placed over the top. The pressure is adjusted, and the patient confirms he is comfortable with a big thumbs up.

From here, the patient is slowly wheeled to the emergency vehicle, and lifted into it with ease. Paramedics are wearing head to toe personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout the entire process.

On Saturday April 18, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, inaugurated a new field hospital at Dubai World Trade Centre. The new medical centre will aid the support of caring for Covid-19 patients in Dubai.

Making it the Middle East’s largest hospital, the space houses 3,000 beds, including those for 800 intensive care patients, in case the numbers of infected residents in Dubai significantly increases.

Images: Dubai Media Office