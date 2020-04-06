Get fit from your living room…

Dubai Sports Council has launched a free online gym to help people keep fit while staying in isolation. The online platform, called New Age Fitness, hosts six live classes every day, ranging from yoga to HIIT, boxing and more.

The schedule, which changes weekly, is shared to the New Age Fitness Instagram page so you can plan when you want to work out. You’ll need to register for the programme online, then you’ll have access to all of the workouts as they happen.

Exercises that can be done from home! Check out @newagefitnessuae on Instagram for more exercises. pic.twitter.com/jlUX56gBLV — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) March 29, 2020

Most of the workouts require no equipment, meaning you can carry out the exercises using only your bodyweight. Soon you’ll be able to access all of the previous classes, but for now they’re not available so be sure to login on time for the class you wish to join.

You can see the full schedule of classes for this week here:

Dubai Sports Council has also announced the ‘Home Marathon’, due to take place on Friday April 10. The 5:30 Run Club, in collaboration with Asics, is asking for residents to register to complete the first indoor marathon at home race.

The race starts at 8am on Friday, and each particpant will need a smart watch with the Strava app to record their timing. Registration closes at 6pm today, Monday April 6, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to be counted.

The entire race must be completed at home, and you cannot use a treadmill to complete the race. Prizes include full running gear kit by Asics and an entry ticket to the Moscow Marathon for the first three men women. Vertexfitness is offering 10 EMS functional training sessions for the first 10

finishers and every finisher will get an Asics t-shirt and a finisher medal.

