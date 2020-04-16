On-site tests are for those travelling to countries that require a COVID-19 certificate…

In a world-first, Dubai-based airline, Emirates, have become the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 testing for passengers departing the country, in partnership with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The first of these tests were conducted on passengers on Wednesday April 15, in preparation for their departing flight to Tunisia. The tests took place at the Group Check-in area of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Quick blood tests are taken by fully-qualified members of the DHA at the site, and results take up to ten minutes to show if a passenger has tested negative or positive for COVID-19.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A video has been released about the rapid COVID-19 tests, which states that Emirates plans to scale up on-site rapid testing for passengers travelling to countries that require COVID-19 testing certificates.

Emirates have recently announced a number of limited flight routes, for those who wish to leave the country. Strict precautionary measures have been introduced to ensure the safety of passengers when travelling.

Measures include social distancing markers for passengers and protective barriers at Check-In desks. All airport staff must use gloves, masks and hand sanitisers at all time and passengers must do the same.

Of the new on-site rapid COVID-19 tests, Adel Al Redha, Emirates Chief Operating Officer said: “The testing process has gone smoothly and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the DHA for their initiatives and innovative solutions.”

emirates.com

Images: Social