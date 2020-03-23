The suspension comes into effect in 48 hours…

In a move to help curb the spread of Covid-19, the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights in the UAE, and the transit of airline passengers through UAE airports.

The official state news agency, WAM, said the Emirati authorities “have decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for two weeks as part of precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

#UAE suspends all inbound, outbound passenger flights, transit of airline passengers for two weeks#WamNews https://t.co/DJiUVY5T5T — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) March 22, 2020



The suspension will come into effect on March 25, 2020 . The decision was taken early on March 23, and the situation will be reassessed after the two-week period is over.

In a statement, the CAA said cargo and emergency evacuation flights would be exempt, taking into consideration all the precautionary measures adopted as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The statement went on to state that: “Additional examination and isolation arrangements will be taken later should flights resume in order to ensure the safety of passengers, air crews, and airport personnel and their protection from infection risks.”

The suspension of flights comes at the same time as the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority urged all UAE citizens, residents and visitors in the country to stay at home, only going outside for essential work, groceries and medicines, or in the event of an emergency.

If you’ve found yourself stuck overseas following the suspension of entry visas in the UAE, then follow these steps for residents effected by UAE travel restrictions.

And if you do need to venture out for any reason, be sure to practice safe social distancing.

