FamilyFest Brunch is bringing Magic Phil to your living room this weekend…

If you’re running out of ways to keep the little ones entertained each weekend in quarantine, a new entertainment show is coming. Starting on Friday April 10, popular Caesars Resort brunch, FamilyFest, will be bringing all of its top notch entertainment to your screens.

Kicking off at 3pm this Friday, an exclusive show from Magic Phil is guaranteed to put a smile on your children’s faces. The much-loved kid’s magician will be taking over the FamilyFest Brunch Instagram page to entertain everyone with his fun jokes and impressive tricks.

The following week, it will be the turn of FamilyFest’s talented circus performers. The group will be ready to amaze everyone at home with their skills on Friday April 17 at 3pm, so be sure to tune in to the FamilyFest Instagram page.

Fans of Disney’s blockbuster movie Frozen should save the date Friday April 24, as a special performer will be singing live at 3pm. The princess will be entertaining everyone with the movie’s most popular songs so get ready to sing along if you know the words.

All of the performers will be interacting in real time, as well as giving special shoutouts to all of the boys and girls at home. If your little ones are feeling the strain of self-isolation at the moment, a shout out from their favourite magician or Disney princess could be the perfect way to cheer them up.

@familyfestdubai

