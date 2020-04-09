From Abu Dhabi, with love…

We’re all about using this quarantine time positively, and one of the most important things on our list is performing some maintenance on old and treasured friendships.

Spending so much time indoors presents us with a great opportunity to digitally reconnect with loved ones from across the world, to check in on older relatives and put a little smile of surprise on a few faces.

Abu Dhabi Culture has an amazing app (available on both the Apple and Google Play stores) with a tonne of fun features and fascinating facts, including the facility to send virtual postcards.

Pro tip: there are even more images to choose from if you access the content from the abudhabiculture.ae website.

You just need to fill in the names and email addresses of you and the recipient, type up a quick message (up to 300 characters) and off it goes.

There are snaps of the desert, museums, mosques, forts, harbours, nature, theme parks and galleries.

You’ll also find options to do 360-degree explorations of some of the capital’s many cultural hot spots, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, Yas Marina Circuit, Pearl Diving, Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Qasr Al Muwaiji and Ferrari World.

Other great features include an events calendar, translator, special deals, a handy Arabic phrasebook, guides and maps, prayer times, online booking for tours and hotels, and the weather.

We’ve already used it to plan our whole post-isolation sightseeing itinerary.

Images: Abu Dhabi Culture