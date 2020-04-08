We may be isolated, but the people of the UAE stand together…

Even in the most challenging times, it’s possible to find light if you look in the right places. And the UAE is shining bright when it comes to acts of positivity.

We’ve compiled some examples of ways individuals, brands, government agencies and our leaders are bringing much-needed smiles to the UAE.

Pay it forward

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café Isan – Thai Streetfood (@cafeisan) on Mar 29, 2020 at 3:26pm PDT

There are a number of companies around the UAE that are coming up with heart-warming initiatives to raise spirits and make a genuine difference to lives in lockdown. One of our favourites was launched by top Thai eatery, Cafe Isan, their Pandemic Acts of Kindness calls on everyone, to perform one good, selfless act for someone else each day. It’s something we’ve been keen on promoting for our readers too — reconnecting with old friends, ordering anonymous gifts, supporting causes close to you, paying unsolicited compliments, sharing (true) good news stories, spending time listening to people (and we mean really listening). As Cafe Isan says, let’s start spreading a pandemic of kindness.

Holidays for heroes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JA Resorts & Hotels (@jaresorts) on Apr 2, 2020 at 10:18am PDT

JA Resorts & Hotels is giving away 1,000 free one-night staycations, to Doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, administrative staff, cleaners, and all other healthcare professionals. Healthcare heroes can apply for the staycations at the brand’s six hotels and resorts in Dubai, by emailing a copy of their UAE medical ID and contact details to thankyou@jaresorts.com by April 30. JA will select 1,000 lucky winners from the entries received.

Keeping on top of mental health

The National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, NPHW, has launched a campaign to offer support to all UAE residents with the psychological effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will offer tools, talks and a support group, created by mental health experts to help coach people through these challenging times. Anyone can access the content and resources via the NPHW’s social media channels @HappyUAE, and there will be a daily broadcast at 8.30pm where professionals are answering questions and offering tips and guidelines to help you stay on top of your own mental health. If you’re looking for other ways to help stay cool and collected in the pandemic, why not check out the What’s On little book of calm?

Sound the horn

You might also like The little What's On book of how to stay calm

Abu Dhabi Ports has joined the global ‘Horns of Hope’ network of harbours, demonstrating support for the maritime, healthcare, and essential sector workers that are on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic. Each evening at 6.30pm ships blast their horns in unison for 15 seconds, as a show of support, strength and solidarity. The Horns of Hope campaign began on March 31, 2020 and is expected to continue for the duration of the fight against Covid-19.

Your country needs YOU

We are pleased to launch today the #AbuDhabi Health Workforce Management System’, a new platform that allows clinical staff from across the #UAE to volunteer their support or apply to work for the emirate’s healthcare sector.

To register click https://t.co/H5UFzi9FZ9 #covid19 pic.twitter.com/blBpe5UuMU — دائرة الصحة – أبوظبي (@DoHSocial) April 5, 2020

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has launched a new platform to help enlist healthcare professionals in a volunteer programme for the fight against coronavirus. Clinical staff of all disciplines will be able to register on the Abu Dhabi’s Health Workforce Management System to put their invaluable skills to use, and become the closest thing to the Avengers we’ll probably ever see. The rest of us can sign up for a range of volunteer services on Dubai’s ‘Your City Needs You’ app or at services.dha.gov.ae. You’ll need to set up an account if you don’t have one already, once in you’ll able apply to help out with vital activities like manning the Covid-19 call centre.

Images: provided/Unsplash