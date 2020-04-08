Pick your own mix and match meal bundle and enjoy a free quiz and immunity-boosting shot…

As of April 4, Dubai announced a 24-hour lockdown across the city, and whilst that means we still can’t visit some of our favourite Dubai restaurants, we can still enjoy some of their signature dishes from the comfort of our homes.

Popular Thai restaurant, Fuchsia Urban Thai are taking dining-in one step further with their brand new meal bundles that will be delivered straight to your door, along with complimentary immunity-boosting shots and a fun quiz. The deal is available all day and is perfect for a cute night in or flavour-packed lunch, priced from Dhs75.

All meals are made up of fresh ingredients and the free immunity-boosting shots are made up of carrot, lemon, ginger, and turmeric so you can enjoy it all guilt-free. Deliveries can be placed directly from the restaurant or via food-delivery app, Deliveroo.

If you know what you like, you can create your own meal bundles, which are priced from Dhs75 for the solo bundle for one person, Dhs135 for the soulmate bundle for two or Dhs235 for four people – perfect for housemates or families. Dishes include signature dishes like curries, salads, spring rolls and lots more.

If decision-making is too much for you, you could opt for one of the set-bundles. Enjoy a prawn pad Thai, green curry with rice and chicken satay for Dhs110 in the ‘Pad Thai Bundle’ or go for the ‘All Out Bundle’, which includes red curry, massaman curry, Thai spring rolls, rice and banana fritters for Dhs140. A vegan bundle is also available, priced at Dhs120.

Why not take a break from your ever-present lounge-wear and dress up for the occasion, whether it’s a date night with your partner or a living-room get together with your flatmates, without the need for Netflix.

deliveroo.ae

Images: Provided