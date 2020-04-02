Helping healthcare heroes and the public on those urgent taxi trips…

Hala is already the city’s most affordable hailed taxi service, but they’re currently offering a further 20 per cent off rides to selected hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Until April 18, customers will be able to take advantage of this special offer. The discount is capped at Dhs10 per ride, and 10 rides per customer.

It’s great news for workers in the healthcare sector who are still on to the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping us safe and caring for our sick and vulnerable.

It’s not just for healthcare professionals though: any member of the public can use this discount when attending medical appointments.

A Helping Hand 🚖🏥⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣

In proud partnership with @rta_dubai, we are offering 20% off all Hala (Dubai Taxi) rides booked on the Careem app to and from selected hospitals.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ See link below for details:⁣⁣⁣⁣https://t.co/BhA31dptxD⁣⁣⁣⁣

⁣#helpinghand — Hala (@halaride) April 2, 2020

There’s a different promo code for each of the hospitals and healthcare centres included in the programme, a full list of which can be found on the Hala website, halaride.com.

Destinations included in the campaign are Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, Medcare Hospital Al Safa, King’s College Hospital Dubai, Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital, Saudi German Hospital Dubai, Emirates Hospital, Aster Clinics, Medicare Clinics and many more.

Clemence Dutertre, CEO of Hala, said: “As our city faces challenging times, we want to put our community and the people who are supporting it first. Inspired by the true heroes who are still selflessly travelling to the front line in hospitals and clinics around Dubai everyday, we are introducing this discount on their Hala rides.”

Earlier this week, we covered the fact that Hala is matching all tips to their Captains made via its hailing app. So why not use your savings to pay it forward?