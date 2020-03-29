This is a simple way to support your taxi driver…

While many of us are safely bundled up at home, Dubai’s taxi drivers are still working to ensure our city stays mobile.

Yet as more of us follow the isolation practices set out in the #STAYHOME campaign, and with tourists being thin on the ground, taxi drivers are experiencing a downturn in demand.

For those of us who are obliged to travel in a taxi, tipping is now more important than ever.

Hala, the Dubai Taxi booking service available through Careem, is doubling any efforts of its customers to ‘pay it forward’.

Tip matching is live 🌟 In honour of our Captains, we’re happy to announce our tip matching initiative. As of today, if you choose to tip your Captain, we will be matching the amount! 💙#halaheroes #tipmatching #dubai pic.twitter.com/JtMhGVnOkG — Hala (@halaride) March 29, 2020

After their journey has ended, riders are given the option to leave a digital tip via the Careem app. Anybody tipping their Captain (driver) in this way will see their contribution matched by Hala.

Hala has also confirmed that its Captains receive 100 per cent of the donation.

Clemence Dutertre, CEO for Hala, said “We are positive that the community will get behind Hala’s tip-matching initiative – a way that we can all show our appreciation for those who help to keep Dubai moving day and night, year-round.”

Even during the day, customers are reminded that using Hala, RTA taxis or any of the other chauffeur services is restricted to buying food and basic essentials; going to the hospital; or commutes for those who work in one of the approved sectors (energy, telecommunications, health, security, and police sectors, among others).

If you do need to leave the house for any reason during the overnight restrictions, make sure you check out our guide on following the correct steps.