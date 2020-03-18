“As getting around Dubai gets harder, we’re trying our best to make it easier”…

Hala, the joint venture between RTA and Careem, lets you order and pay for Dubai taxis from within the Careem app. The popular service offers a more affordable option than the swish Lexus provided when you opt for the normal Careem taxis.

Careem users have been welcomed with a promotion code to use on their next two Hala rides, which offers 100 per cent cash back up to the value of Dhs20. The code to use is hala100back however a test with a new Careem user looks to show you need have an existing account to redeem the offer.

The cash back you receive will be stored in your account to use as credit for your next journey. The promotion is valid on Hala (Dubai Taxi) and Hala – Van Taxis, up until Saturday March 21. The credits will be valid for one day.

In the announcement, Hala said: “As getting around Dubai gets harder, we’re trying our best to make it easier. We know how difficult times like this can be, especially when you still need to get around.”

“Trust that we are actively working with Hala Captains to ensure best practices of personal hygiene, with regular hand sanitising, as well as rolling out hand sanitisers and disinfectant wipes across Hala Dubai Taxis. Stay safe and ride with peace of mind,” it concluded.

The Covid-19 outbreak has seen events, nightclubs, bars, pubs and entertainment destinations grind to a halt until the end of March. At the moment, public transport in Dubai is stilling running as normal, however should anything change we will be sure to keep you updated.

Image: Provided