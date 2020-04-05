JA Resorts is giving back to those who are working on the coronavirus frontline…

The UAE’s medical professionals are working around the clock in the fight against Covid-19, so the team at JA Resorts & Hotels wants to give them a break.

In a show of gratitude for the healthcare workers who are keeping our country safe, JA Resorts & Hotels is giving away 1,000 free one-night staycations across its six hotels and resorts in Dubai.

A thousand thank you’s

Doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, administrative staff, cleaners, and all other healthcare professionals who hold a UAE medical ID are invited to apply.

If you fit the bill, all you need to do is email a copy of your UAE medical ID and contact details to thankyou@jaresorts.com by April 30.

JA Resorts & Hotels will select 1,000 entries to receive an accommodation voucher, including breakfast. The vouchers can be used at any of the group’s Dubai hotels until December 2020.

“These 1000 room nights are our way of rewarding the hard work, dedication and bravery of all UAE medical workers who risk their own health and safety on a daily basis to help others in the community,” says JA Resorts & Hotels CEO Anthony Ross.

Choose your destination

For an action-packed stay, book a room at one of the three hotels within the JA The Resort Dubai in Jebel Ali, including JA Lake View Hotel (where we hosted our February What’s On Lock In), JA Beach Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Hotel.

For a city-meets-beach break, zero in on the JA Ocean View or JA Oasis Tower, both located in Jumeirah Beach Residence. Or, escape to the hills with a staycation at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, in the foothills of the Hajar Mountains.

