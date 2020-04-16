And the rain and lightning is likely to continue today…

Rain and thunderstorms hit the UAE yesterday, but we don’t have to tell you that, as the images are all over Instagram. In case you actually did miss it, here are a couple of snaps that sum it all up.

Here are 9 of your stunning photos of the striking weather last night…

1. Electrifying! 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nathan Waller (@where_is_waller) on

2. Great shot! 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by dubaitripz (@dubaitripz) on

3. Photographed by a cloud chaser

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamran Musstafa (@kamran.musstafa94) on

4. This classic shot…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DXB – Dubai Xtreme Beauty (@dubai.xtreme.beauty) on

5. Here’s one taken from JLT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rahul P R (@rahulpanthode) on

6. This one is gorgeous…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gaurav (@gcdgr8) on

7. Those purple hues 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Freeman ShutterUp (@freemanshutterup) on

8. Here’s another beaut taken in the capital

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ahmed Jarad (@ahmedjarad90) on

You might also like

UAE visas will be extended until the end of 2020
Dubai Tourism extends closure of all bars, restaurants and venues
Take a virtual city tour of Dubai with Dubai360

9. What do you think of this one?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syrian | Dubai (@toufic.fashion) on

Images: social