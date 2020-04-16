In pics: Your striking photos of last night's rain and thunderstorms
And the rain and lightning is likely to continue today…
Rain and thunderstorms hit the UAE yesterday, but we don’t have to tell you that, as the images are all over Instagram. In case you actually did miss it, here are a couple of snaps that sum it all up.
Here are 9 of your stunning photos of the striking weather last night…
1. Electrifying!
2. Great shot!
3. Photographed by a cloud chaser
4. This classic shot…
5. Here’s one taken from JLT
6. This one is gorgeous…
7. Those purple hues
8. Here’s another beaut taken in the capital
9. What do you think of this one?
Images: social
