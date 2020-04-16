We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From the snaps you’ve taken of the sunset from your homes to photos of a now-silent Sheikh Zayed Road, if you have a stunning photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Have a stunning image of the UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Lovely click

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Shtraus (@annashtraus) on

2. Sunset over Business Bay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Photographer (@harithsalinda) on

3. Gold hour in Dubai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonas Frenck (@jf.otography) on

4. We can’t stop looking at this one

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raihan Hamid (@raihanhamid_photography) on

5. Love this close up

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adnan Ahmad Ali (@adnanahmadali) on

You might also like

In pics: Your striking photos of last night's rain and thunderstorms
Love nature? Check out Connect with Nature's new virtual experiences

6. Here’s one of Abu Dhabi during the rain

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by f o t o g r a l p h 📷 (@ralph.dp74) on

Images: social